CAUSE remodels Noro Township with new footpath  - Solomon Star News

Workmen are busy working on the new footpath in Noro, the Western Province’s commercial centre. The project is funded by CAUSE.

Pedestrians in Noro town, Western Province will soon enjoy better and safer access walking about the township.

A new footpath in the center of town is under construction by the Community Access and Urban Service Enhancement (CAUSE) project, which members of the public said would make a whole lot of difference.

“At this stage, the newly-installed footpath currently undergoing construction runs across the entrance to the Noro Community Centre before making a turn towards the seaside and market area.”

“CAUSE is glad to be part of the ongoing development of Noro town’s access and service enhancement program made possible through many partners of CAUSE,” Communication Officer Lawry Nodua said.

Mr. Nodua could not say whether the project would be extended to other parts of the township.

“For now we are sure the length of the footpath will surely ensure a safer walking environment for pedestrians especially on windy and rainy days,” he said.





By TERENCE ZIRU

In Gizo