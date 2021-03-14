APTC excited to partner with SINYC  - Solomon Star News

The Australian Government’s Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) is excited to be working towards a partnership with the Solomon Islands National Youth Congress (SINYC).

This was revealed in a statement from APTC.

“APTC is excited to be working towards a partnership with the Solomon Islands National Youth Congress as the peak body representing young people’s voice in Solomon Islands.

“Our partnership is looking at empowering young people in skills training, building advocacy for technical vocation and educational training (TVET) amongst youth, and ensuring inclusivity in access to and delivery of TVET,” the statement reads.

Australia Pacific Training Coalition is a training provider that has supported over 15,000 Pacific Island women and men to gain Australian qualifications since 2007.

APTC has been working in partnership with Pacific Island governments, local training institutions, industry, and employers to develop a more skilled, inclusive, and productive workforce, aligned with domestic and international labour market requirements to enhance Pacific prosperity.

The institution is supported by the Australian Government and managed by TAFE Queensland - one of the largest training providers in Australia.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara