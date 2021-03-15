COVID-19 DOSES ARRIVE FRIDAY - Solomon Star News

THE first batches of the 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca are expected to arrive in the country this week.

That's according to Dr. Gregory Jilini Deputy Secretary of Health Care at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services during the fort-nightly talk-back-show over the national broadcaster yesterday.

“The first batch of the 20,000 doses of AstraZeneca is expected to arrive in the country this Friday - 19th March.”

To prepare for the arrival of the vaccines a number of the training programs for the health workers and those who will administer the vaccines have been undertaken over the past weeks and will continue this week.

Dr. Jilini said, by next week the first lot of group mainly front-line workers are expected to get their shots of the vaccines.

“The vaccinations for the first group of people are expected to happen next week.

“The first group of people to receive the vaccines are the front-line workers,” he said.

He highlighted more vaccines will soon arrive because the aim of the vaccines is to vaccine the whole population.

He said over the past two weeks health workers were doing awareness of the vaccines.

“Close to 500 health workers are doing the vaccine awareness,” he said.

Dr. Jilini calls on all people to listen on the radio for the awareness of the vaccines.

Fiji early last week also received their vaccines and many have received their doses.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara