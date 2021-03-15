Parliament convenes today - Solomon Star News

Parliament convenes today after a long break with the Governor General’s (GG) speech known as the ‘Speech from the Throne’ to top the opening ceremony.

That's according to Special Secretary to Prime Minister (SSPM) Albert Kabui.

He was speaking at the national-talk-back-show over the National Broadcaster in Honiara.

He said the first two bills to be tabled, will include the Pandemic Health Emergency Bill and Appropriate Bill.

National Parliament Clerks also confirmed about the Parliament to be convened today.

“Yes, the Parliament will convene at 10 am,” the clerk said.

The clerk further added that following the speech (usually on the day) the Prime Minister will move a motion thanking the GG and this will allow members to speak on speech-this usually goes over a couple of days.

The Public Health Emergency Bill 2021 will be the first to be tabled in Parliament.

The consultation of the bill was done last week.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara