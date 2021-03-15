School fees survey on-hold  - Solomon Star News

MINISTRY of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) is still unable to release the outcome of the school fee survey.

Speaking during a radio talk-back show on Sunday, Deputy Secretary of MEHRD James Bosamata explained they are unable to release the outcome of the survey because after going through the survey they have found out that all the results of the survey have a policy and legal implication.

“The school fees issues have some policy and legal implications. Because of this, we have to first satisfy the whole process.”

For example, on Tuesday the subject or agenda has been dealt with by the national educational board.

“That’s an example. So it is not a straightforward thing that we can come out straight with the result immediately,” he said.

He said there are policy and legal implications, therefore, he said the ministry had to wait so that when they announced it, they won’t be being caught on whatever policy or legal implications.

Bosamata has called on the public to be patient until they have completed the process.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara