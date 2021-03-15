Manila repatriation flight  - Solomon Star News

THE Solomon Airlines' fourth repatriation flight between the Philippines and Solomon Islands will leave this morning for Manila.

The flight is expected to return and arrive back tomorrow night at 9.55 pm in Honiara.

This flight will travel via Malaysia to assist the return of citizens to and from both countries.

Speaking during the radio talk-back show on Sunday, Secretary to the Prime Minister (SPM), Dr. Jimmie Rodgers said this last repatriation flight from Manila will have a mixture of other passengers from other countries.

“These passengers will be in Manila before the flight,” he said.

Dr. Rodgers said the plane will bring in 44 remaining students and some with their remaining families there.

All passengers who will be coming on this flight have taken three COVID-19 tests in the 21 days before the flight.

“Passengers will be allowed to board the aircraft if all test results are negative.

“Passengers who registered their interest with Solomon Airlines were notified accordingly to ensure all tests could be completed in the time-frames required by the Solomon Islands Government,” he said.

All Solomon Airlines flights comply fully with the COVID-19 regulations of each country.

Solomon Airlines crew onboard the airline’s A320 wear facemasks and gloves for the duration of service including full PPE from Manila through to Honiara.

On arrival in the Solomon Islands, all travellers will undergo a mandatory, minimum 21-day quarantine period and multiple further COVID-19 tests.

All COVID-19 test results must be negative before individuals can be released from quarantine.

By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara