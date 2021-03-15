COVID FREE 45 DAYS ON  - Solomon Star News

THE country has not recorded any new COVID-19 cases for the past 45 days.

That's according to the Deputy Secretary of Health Care Dr. Gregory Jilini during the fortnightly talk-back show on Sunday.

“The number of COVID cases still stands at 18 for the past 45 days and till now we haven’t recorded any new cases,” he said.

Dr. Jilini described the trend as good and very encouraging to show this sharp drop of COVID transmission.

He also thanked the effort of everyone, the front-liners, and all agencies that are involved in trying to protect this country.

He said all the 18 have been discharged and none of the 18 are in the quarantine stations.

“They have recovered and have completed their three negative tests and now they have gone back to their families and their communities,” he said.

He said, in terms of people in the quarantine stations, the public health team has continued to monitor those in the quarantine stations and conduct follow-up tests.

He said last week a total of three arrivals came from the Brisbane flight and from the same period they also discharged six and another seventy yesterday.

“So currently we have a total of 27 people still remain in our quarantine facilities.”

Secretary to the Prime Minister (SPM) Dr. Jimmy Rodgers said all the countries that have been vaccinated have a sharp drop in the transmission of the virus.

“This has shown the effectiveness of the vaccine that has been taken.

“We only have 18 official reported cases and that stands at 18 for quite a while now which is a credit to the pre-departure requirements where we have put it in place and therefore when cases coming in we manage to control it.

“We aim to put it that way and we aim to make sure anything comes through we caught it at the border,” he said.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara