GG REMINDS MPs - Solomon Star News

THE Solomon Islands Governor-General Sir David Vunagi reminds all National Leader (Members of Parliament) to lead the nation as stated in our national motto.

He made the statement on the floor of the Parliament when he delivered the traditional ‘Speech from the Throne to open the 4th meeting of the 11th Parliament, Monday.

Before he delivered the core of the speech he first reminded the leader of the purpose and role as their leader of this country.

“To all Members of the National Parliament, you are representatives of your people in this esteemed house and I would also like to implore that you discharge your constitutional mandate without fear or favour.

“This is an overwhelming and ethical responsibility that needs sound guidance, ethical leadership and requires a clear vision.

“I trust that you will discharge your duties with due diligence and integrity,” Sir David said in his speech.

He further stated that he would also like to remind all Solomon Islanders of our national motto, as we commence our 4th meeting of the 11th Parliament, that is "To Lead is to Serve".

“May we all lead and serve our people with God’s guidance and wisdom,” Sir David said.

Meanwhile, he also encourages the Hon. Leader of the Official Opposition as the leader of the alternative government, to exercise the check and balance functions of the Opposition Office in a rigorous but responsible and ethical manner.

The Official Opposition plays an important Constitutional role in ensuring that the Government held accountable, transparent, and attentive in its decision making and in the discharge of its constitutional mandate in leading and governing our people.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara