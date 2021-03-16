PM ready to take first COVID dose - Solomon Star News

PM Sogavare will be one of the first to receive the vaccine, which is set to arrive on Friday.

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare says he is ready and be honoured to be given the opportunity to take the first COVID-19 dose when the first batch of vaccines arrives in the country this week.

Speaking in his weekly nationwide address Monday, he said: “Fellow citizens, to demonstrate my confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, I will be honoured to take the first COVID-19 vaccination in Solomon Islands.”

He said his Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr. Culwick Togamana will also be amongst the first to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine as soon as it rolls out in the country.

“Other members of the Cabinet and Government Caucus will take their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines when the vaccine administration roll out,” he said.

He added, members of the COVID-19 Oversight Committee and its various subcommittees will also take their COVID-19 vaccines during the first few days of the vaccination rollout plan.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to take a dose when their turn comes as part of protecting this country.

“Fellow citizens, please join me, my ministers and members of Parliament, and our front-liners to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to protect ourselves and our nation.”





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara