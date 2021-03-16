Parents, relatives urged to comply with quarantine protocol - Solomon Star News

GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development (MEHRD) is appealing to relatives of students and nationals who will arrive today from Manila, Philippines to comply with the quarantine protocol.

MEHRD Deputy Secretary James Bosamata made the call during a radio talk-back show on Sunday over the national broadcaster.

Bosamata said 36 of the local students and some of our nationals have been confirmed to board this return flight from Manila today.

Therefore, he called on parents, guardians, and relatives of those students and nationals who will be board the flight to abide by the protocols

“I ask you to continue to maintain our protocols, in which those who will be coming in have to abide by the quarantine protocol.

“So please be patient with us until the time they will be released from the quarantine centers,” he said.

The fourth repatriation flight which left yesterday morning will arrive tonight.

Upon their arrival, they will be whisked away to the quarantine centres to serve the mandatory 21 days of quarantine.

During this period family members and relatives are not allowed to physically visit them.