Selwyn College to launch Golden Jubilee celebration - Solomon Star News

SOSA leaders and 50th anniversary committee members in their meeting hosted by the Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi and Lady Mary.

Selwyn College National Secondary School will be celebrating its Golden Jubilee in September.

A church service to launch the jubilee celebration will be conducted at the Saint Barnabas Cathedral, 2 pm on Sunday 21st Marc 2021.

Vice President of the Selwyn College Old Scholars Association (SOSA) Shalom Waita said SOSA in collaboration with the Golden Jubilee Committee is organizing the launching service.

She is appealing to all SOSA members and friends to attend the launching service on Sunday.

Chairman of the Selwyn College Golden Jubilee Committee Mr. Robert Iroga said Sunday’s launching church service also include the commissioning of new SOSA executive members.

“Members of the Golden Jubilee Committee along with divisional leaders will also be commissioned this Sunday,” he added.

Kirio, Noabu, Masi, and Tahula are four divisions that students who attended Selwyn College since the early 70s are grouped into for sports, work sessions, sitting arrangements in the dining hall and so forth.

Iroga urged all SOSA members to come in their divisional colours which are blue for Kirio, gold for Noabu, white for Masi, and green for Tahula.

The Golden Jubilee logo and theme will also be unveiled during the launching ceremony.

Current Selwyn College students’ choir will also participate in the church service.

All divisional members are urged to bring something to share after the service.

Meanwhile, members of all four divisions are organizing activities and raising funds toward the celebration in September.

Selwyn College became a co-educational institution at Najilagu in the Guadalcanal Plains in 1970.

Due to Tropical Cyclone Namu which affected the school in 1986, the premier Anglican Church of Melanesian School was relocated in 1991 to its current location in West Guadalcanal.





