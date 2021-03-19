MP TO THE RESCUE - Solomon Star News

NORTHEAST Guadalcanal Constituency’s recently elected MP, Ethel Lency Vokia, has ‘saved’ Ruavatu Provincial Secondary School from closing down, according to its Principal, Sister Veronica Poki.

This fate of the School – said to be one of Guadalcanal Province’s premiere schools – was revealed by Sister Poki earlier this week.

Sister Poki said early this year the Guadalcanal Provincial Government visited the school to assess whether it should continue.

“From the assessment, it was decided to close down the school due to its run-down condition as well as lack of funds to do up the school.

“My staff and I decided not to close down the school but to look for other alternatives to keep the schooling going. The idea prompted us to write to the Guadalcanal Education Authority for any available funds, but they told us they have no funds,” Sister Poki said.

“That’s when we decided to approach the newly-elected MP for North East Guadalcanal to help us keep the school open. Hon Vokia agreed just like that in providing chairs and plywood, which would be used for desks,” Sister Poki said.

Sister Poki has acknowledged Hon Vokia’s leadership, saying she has the vision that would l leave behind a legacy for Ruavatu School.

One hundred plastic chairs and plywood for desks were delivered at Ruavatu Provincial Secondary School on Monday this week. Classes began at the school the next day.

According to the North East Guadalcanal Constituency Officer, Melina Sese MP Vokia is proud to champion education-centric development as it is part of her development plan for her Constituency.

Ms. Sese said with the short notice given to them it was quite a challenge to organise everything for the handing over ceremony on Monday.

The donation has created an enabling environment to assist the students in their learning.



By JOHN FOLLET

Newsroom, Honiara