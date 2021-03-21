Auki road upgrades to start soon - Solomon Star News

Tar-sealing work on the Auki town main roads will start in the second part of this year 2021, says Premier Daniel Suidani.

Premier Suidani told the Malaita Provincial Assembly recently that the road upgrade is part of the World Bank-funded Solomon Island Roads and Aviation Project (SIRAP).

He said under this project, bridges along the North and East road in Malaita will also be upgraded including the gravel roads.

He said the MARA government is committed and is continuing to support the national projects that are underway in the province.

“On this note, let me remind this Assembly Chamber that major development earmarked for Malaita will take time to be implemented.”

“Also given the Covid-19 pandemic, this will continue to slow the implementation of national projects,” he said.





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki