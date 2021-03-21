Driver charged following traffic accident - Solomon Star News

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) National Traffic Department in Honiara have arrested and charged a male suspect following a traffic accident in Honiara on 15 March 2021.

It has been reported that the suspect was travelling in a westerly direction in a car when he veered off the road towards the Iron Bottom Sound Hotel and crashed into the flowerbed in front of the Monarch Restaurant entrance gate. The vehicle sustained severe damage as a result of the accident.

Director of the National Traffic Department Superintendent Fred Satu says, “Officers attended the report and secured the scene. The driver was confirmed drunk during the incident.”

“The suspect was arrested and escorted to the Honiara City Central Police Station and was placed in police custody for further dealings. He has since been charged with careless driving and unfit to drive through drink under the Road Transport Act and bailed to appear in Court at a later date.”

“I want to remind the general public to continue to abide by our traffic laws as they are there to safeguard us. I want to ask all the vehicle drivers, do not drink and drive. Let us all work together to reduce the number of fatalities on our roads in the country,” says Superintendent Satu.

- RSIPF Media