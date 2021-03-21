COVID-19 vaccination to commence Wednesday  - Solomon Star News

The COVID-19 vaccines roll out will commence with an official launch on Wednesday 24th at the Central Field Hospital.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare announced this in a special nationwide address last Friday.

“The rollout of the vaccination program will commence with a launch on Wednesday morning, 24th March 2021 at the Central Field Hospital,” Sogavare said.

Mr. Sogavare explained this is because the field hospital is well equipped for mass vaccination but importantly to observe people after they receive their vaccinations.

He added following the launch, vaccinations will begin and he is very happy to lead the nation into this vaccination.

However, he added, more importantly, to observe people after they receive their vaccinations.

Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Minister Dr. Culwick Togamana during his remarks after the arrival of the vaccines stated the commence vaccination in Honiara for priority groups.

He added with the concerning situation at the western border, had forced them to consider prioritizing and roll down the vaccination to communities at the western border for initial rollout together with Honiara.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara