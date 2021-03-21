Chinese Embassy launches orientation program for students - Solomon Star News

Counselor Yao talking to students at the launch of the Orientation Program at Chung Wah School in Chinatown on 13th March.

The Chinese Embassy has officially launched an orientation program for Solomon Islands students enrolled in Chinese universities, the Embassy has announced.

The first of the program was held at the Chung Wah School in Chinatown on March 13th, it said.

Counselor, Yao Ming, attended the opening session with Antonio Lee, who is the Chairman of Chung Wah School Board. More than 40 Solomon Islands students attended.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Yao told students that education is the priority area between China and Solomon Islands.

“China warmly welcomes and expects SI students to set out on their study tour in China as early as possible. In order to promote a better understanding of SI students of China and prepare for their college life in China, the Chinese Embassy and Chung Wah School jointly opened the short-term courses on Chinese history, culture, economy, society, and basic Chinese language skill training,” Mr. Yao told students.

“The courses will help SI students with their future college life in China. He expressed best wishes for SI students to get on well with the programme, and familiarize themselves with China in advance.

Chairman Lee also welcomed the students for attending the orientation program. He said Chung Wah School would do its best to facilitate SI students’ learning courses, and wished them happy and successful time at the school.

At the opening session, teachers from Chung Wah School gave an introduction on Chinese history, art, traditional customs, food, clothing, urban life, city transportation, etc, along with video clips, which were followed by lectures on Chinese characters and the English alphabet. The courses went well with full attention and strong interest from participating students, who remained eager to attend the next session scheduled for the end of March.

The Embassy said the orientation courses would continue every fortnight until early May.