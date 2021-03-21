Govt thank Aust, Vanuatu for safe arrival of Temotuans - Solomon Star News

The Solomon Islands Government has thanked both the Australian and Vanuatu Government for the safe arrival of five Temotuan men that had been lost and adrift at sea and went ashore in Maewo, Vanuatu on 24th February.

Solomon Islands government working closely with Australia and Vanuatu have helped in bringing the five men home on 19th March, by the Royal Australian Airforce (RAAF) C-27J and its crew.

The aircraft flew to Vanuatu on 18th March to pick the men before returning them to Honiara International Airport.

Ministry Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Deputy Secretary Cornelius Walegerea speaking to media after the arrival of the Australian Airforce (RAAF) C-27J thanked Australia and Vanuatu government for their support in facilitating the safe arrival of the five men.

“On behalf of the Solomon Islands government and people, I would like to thank you for welcoming and facilitating our request to bring the five men home,” Mr. Walegerea said.

He said Australia has been Solomon Islands' closest friend during the darkest moments in the country’s history, and the repatriation has shown the friendship and relationship the Solomon Islands have with Australia.

Walegerea then thanked the Vanuatu government for looking after the five men while back in Vanuatu for almost a few weeks awaiting their repatriation.

“I would also like to thank the President of Solomon Islands Community and the Solomon Islands communities for looking after the five men back in Vanuatu,” Walegerea said.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara