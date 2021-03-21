Makira boarding schools feed on rice, noodle meals - Solomon Star News

A World Bank Sponsored Consultation on a Solomon Islands Agriculture and Rural Transformation Project in Kira Kira, the Provincial Capital of Makira Ulawa Province has been told students of a number of boarding schools in the Province are fed with rice and noodle meals.

The Principal of Pamua Rural Training Centre which is part of the Anglican Church of Melanesia’s run St Stephen’s Pamua College, West Bauro of Makira told the consultations March 17, 2021 that it is sad this is the case considering the island has a rich soil for growing food crops such as kumara, cassava, taro, yam and panna and its famous bananas.

He suggested the Provincial Department of Agriculture and the Education Authorities should work together under the new Agriculture and Rural Transformation Project to have horticulture students trained to grow food crops and vegetables so students can have nutritious meals.

The World Bank-sponsored Solomon Islands Agriculture and Rural Transformation Project will kick off the ground later this year or early in 2022 on Guadalcanal, Malaita, and Makira Ulawa Provinces.

It highlights the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock through its Rural Development Program to encourage people to go into piggery, poultry, food crop, and vegetable farming, those who are running cocoa and coconut businesses to keep going while those intending to venture into such development to put together project proposals.

Mr. Usumae said the schools should be buying food crops from local farmers instead of buying rice and noodles from Honiara to feed their students.

And where gardening lands are available, he said, students should grow their own food crops and vegetables for their meals.





By GEORGE ATKIN

Kira Kira Correspondent