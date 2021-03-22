‘DON’T BE AFRAID’ - Solomon Star News

That's the key message highlighted by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to our citizens living along the western border emergency zones and the nation ahead of the historic vaccination roll-out program which commences this week.

The first batch of the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccines arrived in the country on Friday.

Solomon Islands is the second country in the region to receive the doses apart from Fiji.

And PM Sogavare was excited about the safe arrival of the vaccines.

“The arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 Vaccines is a tremendously proud day for our country.”

In his special nation-wide address PM Sogavare urges citizens living along the western border emergency zone - in Choiseul Province, Western Province, and Malaita Outer Islands to take the injection as part of protecting the country.

“I ask all of you that are above 18 years of age to take the COVID-19 vaccination when the team comes.

“This is the only way we can collectively protect ourselves, protect our families, and protect those under 18 years of age that cannot take the vaccines yet.

“It is our individual and collective duty as citizens to protect each other from the COVID-19 virus.

“Do not be afraid to take the vaccination,” he said.

He stressed every medicine has its side effects.

“Some of us may develop some mild side effects, such as pain or itchiness at the injection site, or a short period of feeling unwell.

“Such side effects are common in other injectable medicines we take when we are sick,” he said.

But he assured that: “So far, the serious side effects reported in the media overseas are not directly linked to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“So, I encourage you all, to be ready to receive the vaccine when the vaccination teams are deployed to the western border,” he said.

Minister of Health Dr. Culwick highlighted the arrival of the vaccines marked another important milestone in the efforts of the government to stay one step ahead of the spread of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“The vaccines received today (Friday) and in the coming weeks and months will greatly bolster our capabilities to enhance our efforts to protect our people against COVID-19 and stay ahead of any potential community transmission.”

He then thanked GAVI and the COVAX Facility for the first batch of the vaccines, UNICEF for facilitating the shipment of this vaccine consignment, and both UNICEF and WHO for the ongoing technical advice and guidance.

“Sincerely thank you as well to all health staff who have worked tirelessly with determination to ensure we join other countries around the world to receive the vaccine and protect our people,” said Dr. Togamana.

Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccination Alliance, emphasized that “COVAX's mission is to help end the acute phase of the pandemic as soon as possible, allowing global equitable access to vaccines against COVID-19.”

“We thank the Government of Solomon Islands for their public health leadership, as well as the donors’ commitment made to the COVAX facility for the equitable access to vaccines throughout the world,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Pacific Representative. “This delivery is part of the first wave of arrivals that will continue in the weeks to come.”

WHO Representative to Solomon Islands, Dr. Sevil Huseynova, highlighted that WHO is very glad to witness the historical moment.

“We have been working hard with the government and UNICEF over the past few months to ensure the timely submission of the national vaccine deployment plan as well as all other necessary preparation work that had enabled commitment from GAVI to support Solomon Islands part of which we are witnessing today.”

She acknowledged the hard work of the Ministry of Health team in preparing for the arrival of the vaccines.

“From identifying priority groups, developing tracking systems to upskilling of staff for vaccine delivery. WHO will continue to work alongside our colleagues here to ensure we safely deliver these vaccines.”

A joint statement by CEPI, Gavi, UNICEF, and WHO said, for several months, COVAX partners have been supporting governments and partners in readiness efforts, in preparation for this moment.

“They have been especially active in working with countries benefitting from the Advance Market Commitment (AMC), an innovative financial mechanism to help secure global and equitable access for COVID-19 vaccines.

“This includes assisting with the development of national vaccination plans, support for cold chain infrastructure, as well as stockpiling of half a billion syringes and safety boxes for their disposal, masks, gloves and other equipment to ensure that there is enough equipment for health workers to start vaccinating priority groups as soon as possible,” the statement said.

It added, the vaccines are now arriving in batches to support countries following necessary preparatory work being completed to ensure immediate administration of vaccines to priority groups identified by national governments in their vaccine deployment plans. Solomon Islands has completed preparatory work in good time and therefore able to receive allotted vaccines from COVAX today.

“As vaccines start to roll out around the world, they should complement, and not replace, proven public health measures.

“It is also important to expand access to rapid diagnostics and treatments, such as oxygen and dexamethasone, as advocated for by the ACT Accelerator.

“Solomon Islands, like other countries, will continue to apply tried-and-tested measures to successfully prevent and control transmission, such as physical distancing, masks, ventilation and hand hygiene, alongside robust programs to test, trace, isolate and treat,” the statement said.

The COVAX mechanism is offering a portfolio of vaccines suitable for a range of settings and populations and is on track to meet its goal of delivering at least two billion doses of vaccine to participating countries around the globe in 2021, including at least 1.3 billion donor-funded doses to the 92 lower-income COVAX Facility participants supported by the Gavi COVAX AMC.

In ensuring the safety and efficacy of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the vaccine has undergone rigorous clinical trials and safety assessments in order to ensure it meets the highest level of safety standards, the statement said.



