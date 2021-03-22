First ‘CleanOp Initiative’ a huge success - Solomon Star News

The Zumba ladies also taking part in the 'CleanOp' Initiative.

The first-ever 'CleanOp' Initiative that took place on Saturday within the Kukum area in East Honiara was dubbed ‘a major success.’

Hundreds of people came out in numbers to participate in this clean-up campaign which was organised by Chengs Company Ltd.

Alex Zheng of Chengs Company Ltd last week told PAOA FM in an interview that the clean-up effort is part of ensuring that cleanliness in our city is maintained at all times.

Not only that but it's back of the company’s effort to give back to the community.

He added it's also to encourage other businesses and the community to come out and support the clean-up effort in the city leading up to the 2023 Pacific Games.

The afternoon clean-up work saw volunteers all wearing green vests armed with shovels, rakes, garbage bags, and rubbish picking tools, walking through the Kukum area and along the Kukum highway to pick up plastics and other solid wastes lying along the road and inside the drains.

Mr. Zheng after the clean-up exercise expressed his heartfelt appreciation to all those who came out last Saturday to part of the clean-up effort.

"I was overwhelmed by the turnout, it was more people than I expected. A very big thank you to all of you for taking action, by being involved in this initiative, to clean up our environment," Mr. Zheng said.

"This is just the first of many more clean-up campaigns to come throughout the year.

"I encourage you all to come out and help clean up our city."

Apart from locals a number of expats and their families also turned up to lend a hand.

Special acknowledgment especially to Rotary SI, Solomon Motors, YWAM group, Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau, Paoa FM, Zumba Ladies with Eve, Koloale Women's Football Team, Zion Church Youths, Green Valley Youths, Kukum Catholic Church Youths, Holy Cross Church Youths, USP students, HCC, RSIPF, Chengs staff, families and individuals who turned up.

Also, others who have shown their support through providing equipment, vehicles, work tools, and bags for the clean-up, plus those who've shown their support through social media.





