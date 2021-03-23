More One Link properties recovered  - Solomon Star News

THE case of the director of the pyramid scheme One Link Pacifica, Gerrad Tauohu had been adjourned to April 5.

This is to allow the prosecution to get statements from the owners of the properties that were recovered from Charles Dora, the court heard Monday.

Dora is also a director of One Link.

Public Prosecutor Jonathan Auga had told the court yesterday that police had taken a statement from Dora after finally locating him at his hideout in Russell, Central Province.

He said police had also recovered some properties.

Auga also told the court that they are also looking at mending the false pretence charges against Tauohu to simple larceny charges.

Currently, Tauohu is facing 38 counts of false pretence and one count of operating an unlicensed Financial Institution.

This is in relation to the complaints of five One Link Pacifica mentors who had paid more than $461,000 between December 2019 and February 2020 into the scheme.

The money belongs to One Link customers.

One Link customers were allegedly advised through the mentors by One Link directors to invest in the scheme.

They were allegedly promised that if they invest in the scheme they will pay triple the amount they pay in a month’s time.

Tauohu, however, allegedly failed to repay One Link’s customers their money with its interest and escaped to Malaita last year.

Police arrested him last April and charged him after receiving complaints from the scheme’s mentors and customers who are yet to receive their money.

Ronald Dive of Ron Law is representing Tauohu.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara