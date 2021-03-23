No records of a motion of no confidence in West - Solomon Star News

SPEAKER of the Western Provincial Assembly Adrian Gina says his office did not receive any Motion of No Confidence notice against the current provincial government of Western Province.

Mr. Gina made this statement following talks that a motion of no confidence will be tabled against Premier Gina-led government in the next assembly meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

He said as of Monday, his office still did not receive any official or formal notice of Motion of No Confidence.

“The Assembly meeting is approaching so any motion received by my office will be disqualified because it needs seven clear days to table a motion of no confidence against the current leadership,” Mr. Gina said.

Therefore, he said Wednesday’s meeting will go straight into the main business of the government which is to table the 2021/2022 Appropriation Bill.

The Western Provincial Assembly will start on Wednesday and conclude on Friday at Imagination Resort Island.





BY ULUTAH GINA

GIZO NEWS BUREAU