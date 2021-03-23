Ngati, Abae trial, March 30 - Solomon Star News

The trial on the case of the two Honiara City Councilors accused of intimidating Honiara City Clerk (HCC) Rence Sore at the council's headquarters last June will commence on March 30.

Vavaya Ward Councilor Billy Abae and Vura Ward Councillor Reginald Ngati are facing one count each of intimidation.

The trial was listed to start on March 29.

However, due to the Motion of No-Confidence against the Honiara City Mayor on that day, the trial was therefore re-listed to March 30.

The two councillors were charged in relation to an allegation on June 13 at the Council’s headquarters located next to the Honiara Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecution alleged the duo allegedly intimidated or threatened the Council’s clerk at the office.

Police arrested and charged them after receiving the report of the alleged intimidation.



By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN

