Vaccine roll-out set - Solomon Star News

Front line workers at the airport are some of the first to get the jab.

PRIME Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare has announced the first roll-out of the vaccine will start immediately tomorrow after the launching of the vaccine program at the Central Field Hospital.

Speaking in his weekly nationwide address on Monday, PM Soavare said the vaccination will commence straight after the official launch of the vaccinate program tomorrow.

PM said about 7,000 doses received from the 24,000 doses will be for front liners in Honiara.

“It is the government intention to vaccinate every citizen residences living in the Solomon Islands that are 18 years of age and above.

“This will require almost one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine. We have therefore prioritized the emergency zone of the western border and Honiara for the first 24,000 doses.”

He said in Honiara the priority is for all front-liners, key people in all frontline ministries and agencies including those in the private sectors such as the front liners in Solomon Airlines, Ports Authority, and other private sectors front.

“Our national leaders including all members of the national parliament are included in the first roll-out of the first 7,000 doses of vaccine to be deployed in Honiara.

“We are also anticipating some people above 55 years of age that have an existing disease such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or asthma to also benefit from the first roll-out of the vaccine,” he said.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara