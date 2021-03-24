Premier Sade hopeful  - Solomon Star News

Guadalcanal Provincial Premier Francis Sade is confident to defeat the proposed motion of confidence to be tabled against him, Thursday.

A statement issued by the Guadalcanal Provincial Government late on Tuesday said Premier Sade remains rock solid with his Executive ahead of Thursday’s Motion of No Confidence.

He firmly stated he’s ready to defend his position in the best interest of the men, women, and children of Guadalcanal Province under the ‘Government of Inclusive Change and Sustainable Development.’

The Speaker had adjourned the next meeting for Thursday, 25th December.

On Tuesday, the assembly discussed the Guadalcanal Provincial Appropriation Bill 2021/2022.





