THE FIRST JAB - Solomon Star News

PM Manasseh Sogavare is the first person to get the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.

PM says ‘I feel normal’ after getting first jab

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare says he feels normal after getting his first jab with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after launching the historic vaccination roll-out in the country.

Speaking to local journos after taking the first shot at the Field Hospital Multi-Purpose Hall in Honiara yesterday, he said; “This vaccine has no side effects on me, I just feel normal after taking the vaccine.”

National Referral Hospital (NRH) Registered Nurse (RN) Michael Kafaniro vaccinated Mr. Sogavare.

He said since the country started the battle against COVID-19 the theme is ‘Umi Tugeda against’ COVID-19.

“I think we have done that, we come a long way since we start the battle against the global pandemic but the war against COVID-19 isn’t over yet,” he said.

The vaccine rollout is one way to prevent us from taking the virus, he added.

Mr. Sogavare encourages all citizens above 18 years of age to take the vaccine to protect other people and the nation to take the deadly virus.

“I encourage everyone to get the vaccine,” he said.

The plan for the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) is to vaccinate all people that World Health Organisation (WHO) allows.

Mr. Sogavare said when WHO allows people below 18 years of age to be vaccinated, they will be vaccinated too.

Minister of Health Dr. Culwick Togamana was the second to get a shot.

All person that had been vaccinated yesterday said they’re feeling okay and normal. They never felt the side effects of the vaccine.

The roll-out of vaccination will run for the next few weeks in Honiara and the western border.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara