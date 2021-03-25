Boy, 15, arrested for alleged rape of girl, 5  - Solomon Star News

POLICE in Auki, Malaita Province has arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl at Ferafalu at Manaoba Island in North East Malaita.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) for Malaita, Inspector Stanley Riolo confirmed the arrest of the 15-year-old boy to the Solomon Star.

PPC Riolo said after committing the crime, the boy fled to the mainland and was arrested this week, at Battle Creek.

The PPC said the boy is now in police custody awaiting court.

Mr. Riolo reiterated his appeal to all males to respect girls and women and do away with this unlawful act of rape in the Province.

An initial report said the rape incident took place on Sunday 21 March when the little girl was sent to collect fire from the suspect's house.

The girl reported the incident to her parents who then reported the incident to Malu'u police station, which led to the successful arrest of the 15-year-old boy.

PPC Riolo also called on relatives of the girls to stop taking laws into their own hands as the case is now before the police.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau