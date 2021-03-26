Motion against Sade withdrawn - Solomon Star News

GUADALCANAL Premier Francis Sade survives the Motion of No Confidence (MNC) against him after the mover, MPA for Wanderer Bay verbally withdraws the motion on the floor of the Assembly.

In his brief reply, Premier Sade reminds the Assembly of these few words:

“If you’re here for money, if you’re here for power, if you’re here for fame, then this Honorable Assembly is not for you.

“We’re here to serve the interest of women, youth, children, and men of Guadalcanal,” said Premier Sade.

He also acknowledges the mover for the Motion of No Confidence as a democratic process for change and balance.

The Premier then vows that his Government for Inclusive Change and Sustainable Development (GICSD) vows to continue its 2019-2023 Policy Strategies this financial year.

The Executive Government now has 12 members, after the MPA for Aola Ward Hosley Ghanivila, joined the Sade Government, the GP Media has reported.