Alleged hawkers face court - Solomon Star News

A MAN accused of selling betel nut and cigarette rolls at a bus stop in Honiara a fortnight ago will face the court again, Thursday next week.

Ambrose Siau, is facing one count of hawking in a public place, an offence under the Honiara City Council (HCC) Ordinance.

He appeared in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court yesterday and had requested to seek legal advice.

His matter was therefore adjourned to next week.

Honiara City Council (HCC) Law Enforcers arrested Siau after sighting him selling betel nuts and cigarette rolls in front of the bus stop next to the United Church in Honiara.

This was on 12 March 2021.

He was arrested, charged, and bailed to appear in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Meanwhile, another woman also accused of selling betel-nut in front of the National Museum at Point Cruz will appear in the Honiara Magistrate’s Court today.

This is for a pre-trial conference.

Hilda Ngu’usi had pleaded not guilty to one count of hawking in a public place on Tuesday.

Ngu’usi was arrested by HCC Law Enforcers on 9 February this year.

Honiara City Council prosecutor Ambrose Motui is prosecuting these matters.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara