MIXED REACTIONS AT HCC - Solomon Star News



THERE are mixed reactions within the Honiara City Council (HCC) executive over the failure of Mayor, Wilson Mamae’s assurance to remove the city Clerk, sources within the Mamae-Sore regime said yesterday.

This was in relation to the executive members’ revelation that they were not part of the sale of the HCC’s Ranadi land to a foreigner, and their demand to see Mr Sore removed as Clerk.

Speaking to the Solomon Star this week, some disgruntled members in the HCC executive said the mayor had failed to stay true to his words after he met with them last week.

“It is now public knowledge that the whole process to trade the Ranadi land was illegal - especially the ‘fake’ minute of meeting the clerk created, in order to seek approval from the commissioner of lands.

“From the mayor’s assurance last week, he said he will inform the clerk to tender his resignation. But he never acted upon our wish yet,” one executive member said.

He added that when Mayor Mamae appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) early this month, he testified that he was being misled by the clerk in some of the administration matters at the council.

“The mayor knew exactly that he was being misled by the clerk in a number of occasions. Therefore, the right thing for him to do now is to remove the clerk. Keeping the clerk this long would be irresponsible of him (mayor),” the councillor added.

Meanwhile, one councillor claimed he was aware that there is a clause in the clerk’s contract that assumed the clerk can only be removed if the mayor is removed.

The councillor further claimed the contract is being designed by Mr Sore himself and Mayor Mamae.

“I suspected that the clause might be the reason why the mayor delayed the sacking of Mr Sore,” the councillor said.

However, in response to inquiries made to the mayor yesterday over the matter, Mayor Mamae has refuted claims that he has delayed his move to remove Mr Sore.

The mayor said in a statement that the matter will be resolved in an appropriate time and manner.

“The claim is coming from someone who is not in my executive, and what has been mentioned in regards to the removal of the city clerk is misleading.

“I would like to make it clear that considerations are in place and the matter will be done in an appropriate time accordingly,” Mamae said.

Mamae implied that; “we are all humans with conscience and such actions must be cautiously and considerably taken.”

The mayor further states that those who have issues should forward them to him rather than making unnecessary claims in the media.





By RONALD F. TOITO’ONA

Newsroom, Honiara