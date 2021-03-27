 $4BILLION BUDGET? - Solomon Star News

$4BILLION BUDGET?
27 March 2021
Winners and losers in the 2021 National Budget revealed

THE Government plans to spend more than $4 billion in its budget this year, according to leaked Budget papers obtained by the Solomon Star newspaper.

Of this figure, the Development Budget accounts for $938 million while the estimates for the Recurrent Budget is $3, 081, 031, 745 million. The Rural Constituency Development Fund, otherwise known as the RCDF grants accounts for more than a third of the Development Budget.

It also shows the government will be borrowing externally some $341 million in what it described as external development financing,

Some $12 million have been set aside for the controversial Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) this year.

Below is the summary of the total expenditures of the 2021 Budget Estimate. It shows the winners and losers in terms of government ministries in the number-crunching game. 

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development will get the lion share of the Recurrent Budget with an allocation of more than $1 billion, a cut of $145.4 million in last year’s allocation.

The figures also revealed the government would incur a budget shortfall of $328.9 million this year.

SUMMARY OF TOTAL EXPENDITURE

Head of Expenditure

2020 Revised Budget Estimate $m

2021 Budget Estimate $m

268     Solomon Islands Electoral Office

10.1

5.9

269     Office of the Ombudsman

5.2

4.8

270     Agriculture and Livestock Development

52.8

32

271     Office of the Auditor General

8.8

6.2

272     Education & Human Resources Development

1208.7

1063.3

273     Finance and Treasury

761.7

142.6

274     Foreign Affairs and External Trade

54.8

53.4

275     Office of the Governor General

8.4

5

276     Health and Medical Services

478.1

427.6

277     Infrastructure Development

67.2

54.9

278     National Debt Servicing

120.7

84.9

279     National Parliament

97

91

280     Forestry & Research

21.1

24

281     Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

99

78.2

282     Pensions and Gratuities

14

16.1

283     Police, Nat, Security & Correctional Services

299.6

266.4

284     Provincial Gov't & Institutional Strengthening

115.2

101.2

285     Lands, Housing and survey

16.5

18.8

286     National Planning and Development Coordination

5.6

5.3

287     Culture and Tourism

23.3

25.2

288     Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration

37.8

42.3

289     Communication & Aviation

44.4

45.2

290     Fisheries and Marine Resources

21.8

22

291     Public Service

26.9

26.2

292     Justice and Legal Affairs

33.3

33.4

293     Home Affairs

14.7

14.4

294     Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecciesiastica A

28.2

25.9

295     Mines, Energy & Rural Electrification    

14.4

15.8

296     National Judiciary

34.6

27.8

297     Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs

12

9.8

298     Rural Development

30.5

18.4

299     Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Mgmt & Met

63.9

34.5

 

3830.3

2822.5
