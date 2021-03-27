$4BILLION BUDGET? - Solomon Star News

THE Government plans to spend more than $4 billion in its budget this year, according to leaked Budget papers obtained by the Solomon Star newspaper.
Of this figure, the Development Budget accounts for $938 million while the estimates for the Recurrent Budget is $3, 081, 031, 745 million. The Rural Constituency Development Fund, otherwise known as the RCDF grants accounts for more than a third of the Development Budget.
It also shows the government will be borrowing externally some $341 million in what it described as external development financing,
Some $12 million have been set aside for the controversial Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) this year.
Below is the summary of the total expenditures of the 2021 Budget Estimate. It shows the winners and losers in terms of which Ministry receives the most funding in this number-crunching game.
The figures also revealed a budget shortfall of $328.9 million.
The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development will get the lion share of the Recurrent Budget with an allocation of more than $1 billion, a cut of $145.4 million in last year’s allocation.
|
SUMMARY OF TOTAL EXPENDITURE
|
Head of Expenditure
|
2020 Revised Budget Estimate $m
|
2021 Budget Estimate $m
|
268 Solomon Islands Electoral Office
|
10.1
|
5.9
|
269 Office of the Ombudsman
|
5.2
|
4.8
|
270 Agriculture and Livestock Development
|
52.8
|
32
|
271 Office of the Auditor General
|
8.8
|
6.2
|
272 Education & Human Resources Development
|
1208.7
|
1063.3
|
273 Finance and Treasury
|
761.7
|
142.6
|
274 Foreign Affairs and External Trade
|
54.8
|
53.4
|
275 Office of the Governor General
|
8.4
|
5
|
276 Health and Medical Services
|
478.1
|
427.6
|
277 Infrastructure Development
|
67.2
|
54.9
|
278 National Debt Servicing
|
120.7
|
84.9
|
279 National Parliament
|
97
|
91
|
280 Forestry & Research
|
21.1
|
24
|
281 Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet
|
99
|
78.2
|
282 Pensions and Gratuities
|
14
|
16.1
|
283 Police, Nat, Security & Correctional Services
|
299.6
|
266.4
|
284 Provincial Gov't & Institutional Strengthening
|
115.2
|
101.2
|
285 Lands, Housing and survey
|
16.5
|
18.8
|
286 National Planning and Development Coordination
|
5.6
|
5.3
|
287 Culture and Tourism
|
23.3
|
25.2
|
288 Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration
|
37.8
|
42.3
|
289 Communication & Aviation
|
44.4
|
45.2
|
290 Fisheries and Marine Resources
|
21.8
|
22
|
291 Public Service
|
26.9
|
26.2
|
292 Justice and Legal Affairs
|
33.3
|
33.4
|
293 Home Affairs
|
14.7
|
14.4
|
294 Traditional Governance, Peace and Ecciesiastica A
|
28.2
|
25.9
|
295 Mines, Energy & Rural Electrification
|
14.4
|
15.8
|
296 National Judiciary
|
34.6
|
27.8
|
297 Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs
|
12
|
9.8
|
298 Rural Development
|
30.5
|
18.4
|
299 Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Mgmt & Met
|
63.9
|
34.5
|
|
3830.3
|
2822.5