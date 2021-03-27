$4BILLION BUDGET? - Solomon Star News

THE Government plans to spend more than $4 billion in its budget this year, according to leaked Budget papers obtained by the Solomon Star newspaper.

Of this figure, the Development Budget accounts for $938 million while the estimates for the Recurrent Budget is $3, 081, 031, 745 million. The Rural Constituency Development Fund, otherwise known as the RCDF grants accounts for more than a third of the Development Budget.

It also shows the government will be borrowing externally some $341 million in what it described as external development financing,

Some $12 million have been set aside for the controversial Economic Stimulus Package (ESP) this year.

Below is the summary of the total expenditures of the 2021 Budget Estimate. It shows the winners and losers in terms of which Ministry receives the most funding in this number-crunching game.

The figures also revealed a budget shortfall of $328.9 million.

Below is the summary of the total expenditures of the 2021 Budget Estimate. It shows the winners and losers in terms of government ministries in the number-crunching game.

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development will get the lion share of the Recurrent Budget with an allocation of more than $1 billion, a cut of $145.4 million in last year’s allocation.

The figures also revealed the government would incur a budget shortfall of $328.9 million this year.