Clergyman, 54, denied sexually assaulting girl 5 - Solomon Star News

A 54-YEAR-OLD clergyman accused of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl last December at a village in Russell Islands, Central Province has denied the allegation made against him, Friday.

Rudgard Manaturei had entered a not guilty plea to one count of sexual intercourse with a child under 15 years.

Following his not guilty plea, his lawyer Susie Pengalo from the Public Solicitor’s Office had elected a short form preliminary inquiry to be conducted on his matter.

Public Prosecutor Steward Tonowane who appeared on instructions of his colleague Amanda Mono then tendered the documents for the inquiry.

He also submitted to the court that there is sufficient evidence to have his matter committed to the High Court for trial.

Having received the documents for the inquiry, Deputy Chief Magistrate Ricky Iomea adjourned the matter to March 29.

He said this is for the ruling of the short form preliminary inquiry.

Manaturei was accused of sexually assaulting the five-year-old victim on 11 December 2020 at a village in Russell Islands.

He was further remanded in custody waiting for a ruling on the short form preliminary inquiry.





By ASSUMPTA BUCHANAN BONGIDANI

Newsroom, Honiara