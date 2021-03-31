Bosamata encourages school leaders and teachers in western border to get vaccination  - Solomon Star News

Deputy Secretary to Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) encouraged school leaders and teachers in the western border to get AstraZeneca vaccines when their turn comes.

MEHRD, Deputy Secretary Mr. James Bosamata has made this call during the fortnightly talkback show on Sunday.

He stated after the 7,000 doses are completely administered here in Honiara, there will be a roll-out on the western border.

“Therefore I encouraged you all school leaders and teachers in the western border to take the vaccine. Because it is important for you to protect yourselves, protect your families and protect your communities on the western border,” Bosamata said.

He added he was also one of the first within the Ministry of Education to get the vaccination, yet he feels normal and safe after getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara