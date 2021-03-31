Guangzhou China flight set  - Solomon Star News

The flight from China, Guangzhou to bring in 24 workers to build the University of South Pacific (USP) Campus has scheduled for 5th April.

Secretary to Prime Minister, Dr. Jimmie Rodgers has highlighted this during the fortnightly talkback show on the 28th March on the national broadcaster.

Dr. Rodgers said the flight will bring in workers to build the USP Campus, through the China Harbor contract.

“The flight will take 80 workers of China Harbor; however, only 24 workers will drop here,” Dr. Rodgers said.

He added Solomon Airlines will progress to drop off the others at Nauru under the contract with Australian Development Bank (ADB) to build the wharf in Nauru.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara