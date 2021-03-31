Malaita assembly ends meeting - Solomon Star News

THE Malaita Provincial Assembly has successfully concluded its meeting including the 2021/2022 budget session, Tuesday.

Malaita Province Deputy Premier Randal Sifoni in his sine die motion speech reminded the assembly members of the importance of maintaining personal credibility and continues to face challenges when it’s come to dealing with critical issues and decisions.

He said also encourages members to continue with their responsibility to serve the people of Malaita Province.

“Let me remind us all that we are not bankers or Automatic Teller machines (ATMs). Our primary concern should be on marking ordinances and policies.

“Let us learn to accept our roles and that of the administration and maintain good cause that we have demonstrated in passing this budget despite the difficulties that we had faced,” Sifoni said.

However, he thanked all assembly members for their continued work in serving the people of Malaita.

“I am humbled and wish to thank you all for living up to our mandate. Keep up with this good work,” Sifoni said.

By SOLOMON LOFANA

Auki News Bureau