88 still in quarantine stations - Solomon Star News

EIGHTY-eight (88) people are currently in our quarantine stations to date.

This was both confirmed by Prime Minister (PM) Manasseh Sogavare and the Permanent Secretary (PS) for Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Pauline McNeil.

Speaking in his weekly nationwide address, Sogavare said that we currently have 88 persons who are still in quarantine stations serving their mandatory quarantine periods there.

PM Sogavare said last week they have discharged 14 from the quarantine stations, and now they’re united with their families and communities.

Meanwhile, PS for MHMS Mrs. McNeil said the new positive case and one suspected case are isolated and accommodated at the Isolation unit, National Referral hospital.

She said for these two cases, health is continuing to do contact tracing and surveillance in closely monitoring others who also came in on Friday last week with the positive case.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara