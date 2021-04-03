Illegal Bech-de-mer harvesters nabbed - Solomon Star News

RSIPF officers apprehended two suspects on board the MV Fair Glory upon its arrival in Honiara.

OFFICERS of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at the Central Police Station in Honiara City assisted officials of the Ministry of Fisheries have arrested two suspects at the Honiara domestic wharf, Wednesday this week for illegal harvesting of beche-de-mer.

Provincial Police Commander Honiara City Superintendent John Matamaru says, “Fisheries officials called police to be present at the arrival of local vessel MV Fair Glory at the Honiara local domestic wharf early Wednesday 31 March 2021 as they believed the vessel was carrying some illegally harvested beche-de-mer from Chea village, Marovo Lagoon in the Western Province.”

“Upon the arrival of the vessel at the Point Cruz wharf, Police and Fisheries officials boarded the vessel, apprehended the suspects, and took them to the Central Police station watch House where they were arrested and placed in the cell for further dealings by the Fisheries officials.”

The confiscated items included three cartons of dragonfish, three cartons of sunfish, one basket of sunfish, and half a bag of pineapple fish. Fisheries officers took the items as exhibits.

“The Fisheries Department applauded police officers in Honiara City for the assistance to maintain law and order in the City and beyond. It was a successful operation and police will continue to work with other government agencies including Fisheries to ensure the country’s laws are observed,” says PPC Matamaru.

- Police Media