Holy Cross Catholic youths stages ‘Crucifixion’ drama - Solomon Star News

A youth member of the Holy Cross Cathedral enacting Jesus' on the cross, on Good Friday.

THOUSANDS of Christians in Honiara have turned up at the Holy Cross Cathedral to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday.

This is an annual event where Christians in the country and around the world commemorate Good Friday to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Calvary.

At the packed Holy Cross vicinity, hundreds of men, women, and children were present to watch the enactments of the Crucifixion.

Solomon Star was able to capture some of the extraordinary stations of the Cross Drama at the Cathedral Grounds at 9 am led by Holy Cross Cathedral Parish Youths.

It is understood the day is remembered when the Son of God was crucified and buried on Good Friday and rose again three days later- which is marked as Easter.

Compared to last year’s celebrations despite the extension of the State of Public Emergency (SoPE), hundreds of Christians were able to witness the acts.

Meanwhile in Honiara yesterday, various Christian Churches have commemorated the crucifixion of Jesus Christ especially the Roman Catholic, Church of Melanesia and South Sea Evangelical Churches.

The commemoration of Easter will continue today with churches celebrating Holy Saturday and Easter Vigil Services.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the Cross of Calvary will be commemorated tomorrow, Easter Sunday.