Exam markers still awaiting payment - Solomon Star News

MORE than 200 teachers who marked high school exam papers in 2020 say there are still waiting to be paid their allowances – almost a year after they had completed their assignment.

One of them told Solomon Star the teachers marked Form 3, Form 5, and Form 6 papers in 2020.

“All the results were released earlier this year, the teacher said.

He said the teachers are concerned that despite raising the delay in paying them with the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD), there has been a wall of total silence.

“Sir, I will be much appreciative if you could publish this by way of raising our concern, but please do not make mention of my name. Just say a concerned teacher,” the male teacher said earlier this week.

“On this note as a concerned tisa (teacher) if could publish this concern on behalf of all 202 tisa (teacher) markers from f3, f5 &f6 panel who continue to complain but fail to raise it through the media,” the teacher said.

Due to the long Easter weekend break, Solomon Star was unable to get a comment from the Ministry on the claim.