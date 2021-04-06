China engineers arrive Tuesday - Solomon Star News

TWENTY-four (24) engineers from China will arrive in the country today to help construct the new fourth University of the Pacific (USP) campus in Honiara.

This has been confirmed by the Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr. Jimmy Rodgers last week during a radio talk-back show at the national radio broadcaster.

Dr. Rodgers said this flight from China, Guangzhou that will arrive today will bring in workers to build the USP Honiara Campus.

He said 80 workers from China Harbor will be embarking on this flight, however, only 24 of them will disembark here while the rest will continue with their flight to Nauru to build a wharf there under a contract with the Asian Development Bank (ABD).

The construction of the USP Honiara campus is expected to start this month after those workers have undergone their mandated quarantine period.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara