IT’S A 5 MAN, 1 LADY BATTLE - Solomon Star News

SIX Candidates have been nominated to contest in the upcoming poll for South Choiseul National By-Election on the 19th May 2021, the Solomon Islands Electoral Commission (SIEC) office has reported yesterday.

Chief Electoral Officer and Commissioner, Mrs. Jane Waetara confirmed this after receiving a report from the Election Manager for the South Choiseul National By-Election at the close of nomination, yesterday.

She confirmed that there’s one (1) female and five (5) male candidates that have filed their nomination applications.

“The six candidates’ political affiliation are as follows: -

1. Jackson Kiloe - People First Party

2. Sammy Qalo - Independent

3. Luxton Bauro Koraua - Independent

4. Tozen Leokana - Independent

5. Naneeth Tutua - Independent

6. Amos Papaqui Qurusu - Independent

“The Returning Officer will validate their eligibility to contest in the by-election after further assessment of their nomination applications”, Mrs. Waetara said.

The 14 days nomination period opened on the 24th of March and closed on the 7th of April.

A candidate who wishes to withdraw his/her candidacy must inform the Returning Officer in writing before the 9th of April.

Candidates do note that the listing on the ballot paper will not be according to the order in which you have filed in your nominations.

The returning Officer will conduct a ballot paper order draw to determine candidates’ position on the ballot paper on the 10th of April at the Malangono Nomination Centre, South Choiseul Constituency.

This event can be witnessed by any interested candidate and the interested public.

The Chief Electoral Officer and Commissioner would like to remind eligible voters from South Choiseul Constituency that Election Day is on the 19th of May.

The CEO urges all eligible voters to make sure to check the Electoral notices at any closest polling venue for details information on the polling day, voting procedures, campaign offenses, and penalties, and most importantly to confirm their names on the voter list before the Election Day.

Voters do note that only those who have registered for the south Choiseul constituency and have voted in the 2019 National General Election are eligible to vote in the coming election.

For more information on this by-election or election in Solomon Islands in general, please call 7222200 from 7:00 am -7:00 pm to enquire. Liked Solomon Islands Electoral Commission Facebook page or Visit SIEC website: www.siec.gov.sb. You can also listen to the Solomon Islands Electoral commission’s Voter Awareness Program on SIBC every Friday at 5:45 pm for updates on the election event.





