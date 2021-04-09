VICTIM: STOP LOGGING IN MALAITA - Solomon Star News

Trevor Kausimae with his injured hand tucked in his shirt is appealing to the MPG to seriously deal with logging operations in Malaita Province.

A PERSON who sustained injuries to his arms over a land dispute related to a logging operation in Small Malaita has called on the Malaita Provincial Government (MPG) to address logging issues in the province.

Trevor Kausimae in his appeal to the Malaita Provincial Government claimed logging activities in Small Malaita are not following proper procedures.

He said his attempt to stop a logging operation at his place has resulted in him being attacked by a local with a bush knife and arrow recently.

Mr. Kausimae who believes that the attack was directly related to the logging operation in their area said someone that has strings attached to the logging operation is behind his attacker.

He said since logging operations started in their area, genuine landowners were pushed to the side while others are pushing hard in support of the operations just to get money.

“All I see in logging operations in Malaita is that it only attracts destruction to the environment and pain for people like me who wants to stand for the rights of my tribe and people,” he said.

In response, Premier Daniel Suidani said his MARA government is taking a tough stance against logging since coming into power.

With that, the Premier said by 2022 the province should be logging free as its negative effects outweigh the positive impact.

The initial report stated, the ruthless attacked occurred around 3.30 pm on Tuesday 23rd March 2021, when the victim and another person were milling timber.

According to police, the suspect allegedly cut the victim under his left shoulder leaving the victim bleeding helplessly on the ground while he chased the other person who was milling the timber.

However, the other man escaped to safety.

The suspect then returned to the helpless Kausimae, and added salt to the already wounded person by spearing him with a bow and arrow.

The suspect then left the crime scene.

The victim was rushed to Afio clinic and was referred to Kilu'ufi hospital the same night.

It was Maka police and community members that acted quickly which resulted in the suspect on the same day.

Kausimae is now recovering from the wounds when the Solomon Star visited him.





By WILSON SAENI

Auki News Bureau