Cr Ngati: An opportunity to redirect HCC  - Solomon Star News

THE upcoming election for a new Lord Mayor for Honiara City is another huge opportunity to redirect the focus of the Honiara City Council (HCC).

Councillor for Vura Ward, Reginald Ngati told the local media this week that every time the Mayor’s seat is vacant, it provides an opportunity for the Councillors to choose a new leader to help redirect the city.

“Honiara city now has another opportunity to reorganise and redirect the services in Honiara City.

“Now that the election for the new Mayor is coming, the HCC has an opportunity to redirect and reorganise in terms of development and advanced service delivery to the residents and visitors of Honiara City,” Cr Ngati said.

He added, there are a lot of services that need improvement in Honiara and that the Pacific Games in 2023 is coming, the City needs a total redirection.

“Speaking of opportunity, for me personally, one of the biggest opportunities for us to drive change towards is the PG2023 that is ahead of us.

“What I mean is that it is an opportunity that the council, government, and all stakeholders come together to help redirect our vision using the 2023 games as our target objective.

“The way we organise our city, in terms of infrastructure, services, and all these activities must work towards the goal of making Honiara city a city towards 2023 games,” the Vura Ward Councillor added.

Cr Ngati said Honiara City has played host to a good number of big events in the past, but the HCC, stakeholders, and the government need to do more ahead of the PG2023.

“What I think is important for us now is that when we redirect and reorganise ourselves, putting our objective as the PG2023 we make changes – Changes that are tangible, things that come alive and is there for real.

“In terms of infrastructure, buildings especially, we can start talking about changing the infrastructure now.

“Some businesses have been operating from the same buildings they have been using for the past 30 to 40 decades. They should have changed their features now towards 2023,” Ngati said.





By LACHLAN EDDIE

Newsroom, Honiara