18 yrs over to be jabbed by end year - Solomon Star News

The Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM) says Government is hoping to vaccinate the country’s entire population above 18 years by the end of 2021.

Secretary to Prime Minister (SPM), Dr. Jimmie Rodgers made the statement during the National Oversight Committee public forum held at the National Auditorium last week.

He said the whole population needs 1.6 million vaccines.

However, he explained right now the country has 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca and therefore front liners, the elderly of 55 years and above and those at the Western Border are prioritized in the first rollout.

“But by the end of this year we are hoping to vaccinate everybody above 18 years of age,” Dr. Rodgers said.

He explained 50,000 doses will arrive in the month of April, 108,000 arrive in the month of May and 600,000 doses from India will come in installments.

He added this was because the plan is to vaccinate everybody.

“The target is because Umi Tugeda Against COVID-19,” Dr. Rodgers said.





By ESTHER NURIA

Newsroom, Honiara