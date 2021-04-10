MHMS: CT scan project ongoing - Solomon Star News

THE Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical, Mrs. Pauline McNeil informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that works on the CT Scan project is ongoing and the ministry aims to complete the project this year.

She told the PAC when the Committee enquired into the status of the project and its completion date.

She added that last year the philanthropists were not able to donate the equipment because the COVID-19 pandemic hindered their plan to raise funds to purchase and donate this equipment.

Therefore, it falls back on the ministry to procure the equipment and other service contracts this year to carry on with the project.

According to the PAC report, the ministry’s development budget allocation for this year is $44.8 million which will be a challenge because of other competing priorities but the aim will be to complete the project this year.

The PAC report was tabled in the parliament by the Member of Parliament for East Honiara and Chairman of the PAC.

The report also stated that all procurement documents are ready and awaiting the budget to be passed.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the NRH further stated that the building for the scan will be completed by the end of April and equipment will be purchased after the budget is passed.

Due to travel restrictions the equipment will be assembled in Australia and shipped to Honiara.

Training is underway on how to handle this advanced diagnostic medical tool.

Annual license fees will have to be paid for maintenance services because all databases will be hosted and kept overseas.

Additionally, the equipment will require a very high supply of electricity which Solomon Power is working to increase from 300kva to 759kva and two Gensets with a capacity of 1000kva each.

This paper understands that the CT scan project is part of DCGA priority.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara