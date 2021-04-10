Ete: NRH needs and independent board  - Solomon Star News

CHAIRMAN of the Public Accounts Committee and Member of Parliament for East Honiara, Douglas Ete re-echoed the argument to have an independent board to oversee clinical and corporate governance of the National Referral Hospital.

Ete who is also a former Chief Executive Officer of NRH said this argument has been on the radar for more than a decade now.

He was debating the 2021 Budget in Parliament, Friday.

Ete told Parliament that currently clinical governance is administered by the Hospital Medical Superintendent and overall by the CEO.

He added that the clinical protocols are guided by the EML and other medical protocol codes and procedures.

“Given the situation sir, I recommend he NRH consider sorting out the Medical Records department.

“Also Doctors, as opposed to Nurse on-call system, have always been at the wards when they are on call,” he added.

For doctors, Ete said they sit at their homes and are called when the need arises but this has over the year attracted laxity and absenteeism during on-call.

“So I am urging the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) to consider this as a reform item in their agenda,” Ete added.

Meanwhile, in this year’s fiscal year MHMS gets $630.184 million dollars.





By ANDREW FANASIA

Newsroom Honiara