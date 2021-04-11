Premiers support USAid, refutes PM’s statement  - Solomon Star News

Premier of Malaita Daniel Suidani (Left) and Premier of Guadalcanal, Francis Sade (Right) said US Aid is good for a united Solomon Islands.

The Premier of the two popular provinces in the country, Guadalcanal, and Malaita have come together and rebutted a statement issued by the Prime Minister on US Aid-funded projects in the country.

Prime Minister, Manasseh Sogavare was briefed on US-funded development programs in the country by the Port Moresby-based US Deputy Chief of Mission Bernard Link last week.

During the briefing, Mr. Sogavare said “any development in the country must ensure Solomon Islands progress as a united country not focusing only on one particular interest.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned something about the country still struggling to address bitter memories of the past ethnic tension, a statement that did not go down well with the premiers of the two provinces that actually involved in the conflict some years back.

“The nation is still struggling to address issues and bitter memories of the past ethnic tension,” the PM stated in a statement following the meeting with US Deputy Chief of Mission.

“We want to keep our corner of the world peaceful,” the PM said, as reported in the media lately.

However last week, Premier Sade and Suidani responded by saying the US Aid is good for a united Solomon Islands.

In a collective statement, the two premiers said, “As provinces involved in the past problems, Guadalcanal and Malaita commit to being cornerstones of the united Solomon Islands.”

“We wish to recognise that the US government’s assistance is already contributing to a united Solomon Islands.

“There is nothing wrong with the US government support for provinces,” the two premiers boldly stated.

They also support the US approach, which focused mainly on provinces especially Malaita.

The two premiers are of the view that development should spread to the provinces and not focusing only on Honiara where they said unbalanced development was the cause of the tension.

“We all know that there needs to be a spreading of development away from Honiara, the focus on Malaita is an important part of bringing our country together.”

Premier Sade and Suidani called for renewed donor focus on Provinces to ensure balanced development.

“USAID making its SCALE office in Auki strengthens Solomon Islanders to recognise that Honiara is not the only place for working together as a nation.”

“We support the US government's focus on Malaita.”

“What is good for Malaita is good for Solomon Islands. When Malaita develops, Solomon Islands develop.”

The two premiers also want to see more focus on Guadalcanal Province and not just Honiara city alone.

“Guadalcanal Province has missed out on so many opportunities, even though Honiara absorbs so many resources.”

“Developing Honiara is not the same as developing Guadalcanal. A new focus on the Province of Guadalcanal is important to change this.”

The premier of these two provinces also wishes to see other donors follow in the footsteps of the US by focusing directly on provinces.

“Our brother Premiers of all the Provinces are crying out for support. This is a reality,” the joint statement said.

The two premiers also weighed in on building peace and stability where they called on a renewed focus on the National Transport Core which would set up a transport core between Western, Guadalcanal and Malaita with a network going out to all the 9 provinces and 50 constituencies.

“US government has indicated interest in support of the National Transport Core,” they added.

“This is the type of development that will bring our peoples together and help us grow in ‘Joy, Peace, and Prosperity as our anthem says.”





By WILSON SAENI

In Auki