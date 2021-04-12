Exam fee exempted - Solomon Star News

GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Education and Human Development Resource (MEHRD) says students in forms five and six will not be paying their exam fees this year.

Deputy Secretary at MEHRD James Bosamata announced this on Sunday during the talk-back show.

He said the decision was agreed to by the education office based on their decision last year.

Each year, these two groups of students normally pay for their exam fees before sitting their exams.

However, last year in light of the COVID-19 and the financial struggle faced by many students, parents, and guardians government has decided to abort the extra charges.

Mr. Bosamata on Sunday confirmed the decision to drop the fee charges.





