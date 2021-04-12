Vaccination turnout still ‘low’ - Solomon Star News

THE turnout of frontliners for vaccination at the Central Field Hospital in Honiara remains poor with only 400 people last week taking the total to around 3044 since the rollout of the vaccination more than a fortnight ago.

Permanent Secretary (PS) for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) Pauline McNeil revealed this on Sunday during the talk-back show over the national broadcaster.

“The number of those who turn up for the vaccine at the Central Field Hospital is still low.

“So far to date we only manage to vaccinate 3044 people who came forward.

“As you have known we have allocated 7000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine for our front-liners as our priority groups as well as those above 55-years old and those with underlying medical health conditions,” Mrs. McNeil said.

She further added, from last week they only manage to vaccinate 400.

“So again the turn-up is still very low which not even reach 50 percent of the allocation of the 7000 vaccines, we are still at the below which is only 43 percent.

Because of this, she said they have now opened up to other priority groupings from 40 years and above with underlying medical health issues to come forward to take their vaccine at the Central Field Hospital as of tomorrow.

However, she said they are still appealing to front-liners who are still out there; they still need to come forward to take their vaccine as well as those public figures and those 18 ex-positive cases for their vaccine this week.

Special Secretary to Prime Minister Albert Kabui also encourages frontliners to take their jab because they have a duty to protect the nation by first protecting themselves before carrying out their duty.

Attorney General John Muria Jnr yesterday also reiterated the government’s intention for frontliners to be vaccinated in order to carry out their duties.





By FOLLET JOHN

Newsroom, Honiara