More Chinese engineers  - Solomon Star News

The engineers arriving at the Honiara International airport last night.

ABOUT 120 engineers to help with the construction of the 2023 Pacific Games stadium and other facilities in Honiara have arrived in the country last night.

The full flight from China saw all the engineers and technical people disembarked just before midnight before going through immigration formalities.

They were whisked away to their quarantine stations after completing their paperwork.

They will serve their quarantine period before being released to start work.

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr. Culwick Togamana who was at the airport last night to witness and welcome the arrival of the 50,000 SinoPharm vaccination doses acknowledged the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) for supporting the Pacific Games project.

“Apart from the vaccines tonight we also welcome the 120 Chinese engineers who also arrived on board the chartered flight to assist with the 2023 Pacific Games construction project,” he said.

Minister Togamana said, the current COVID-19 situation should not stop the country from undertaking some of its national projects, thus, he acknowledged PRC for its support towards a number of projects to prepare for the Games.

“Indeed the global pandemic must not deter us from other national projects and programs for our people and thus, sincere thank you to China and to the 120 engineers, we hope they enjoy their stay in Honiara,” he said.

It's understood, PRC is funding and supporting the construction of about seven games' venues and facilities.

By MOFFAT MAMU

NEWSROOM, HONIARA